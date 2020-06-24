3209 Blackburn Dr

All apartments in Waxhaw
Location

3209 Blackburn Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
pool table
basketball court
bbq/grill
4 BD / 3.5 BA - Home in Waxhaw for Rent ( Quellin subdivision ) - Beautiful and Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in desirable Quellin subdivision. Open concept with updated kitchen. The executive home also features a billiard room, office, and grand foyer and dining area. Master bedroom with luxurious bath and sitting. Home features a third-floor attic area. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch and oversized back deck.

*** The furniture that comes with the house ( Can also be removed): Foyer's round table, Round carpet, Pool table, Rack on wall, Sticks, and all accessories included, Basketball Court, Back patio furniture and Grill.

Other furniture in the pictures does not include.

(RLNE4893122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

