3209 Blackburn Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool pool table basketball court bbq/grill

4 BD / 3.5 BA - Home in Waxhaw for Rent ( Quellin subdivision ) - Beautiful and Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in desirable Quellin subdivision. Open concept with updated kitchen. The executive home also features a billiard room, office, and grand foyer and dining area. Master bedroom with luxurious bath and sitting. Home features a third-floor attic area. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch and oversized back deck.



*** The furniture that comes with the house ( Can also be removed): Foyer's round table, Round carpet, Pool table, Rack on wall, Sticks, and all accessories included, Basketball Court, Back patio furniture and Grill.



Other furniture in the pictures does not include.



