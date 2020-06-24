All apartments in Waxhaw
3201 Bridgewick Road

3201 Bridgewick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Bridgewick Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home in the popular Millbridge community! Fantastic lot with privacy! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, 10ft ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless appliances and more. Large Bedrooms with tray-ceiling in the master, spacious bonus room. Private backyard and beautiful park-view from the deck. Resort style award winning amenities, including community club house with café, movie theater and game area, pools, airnasium, fitness center, playground & walking trails. Showings by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Bridgewick Road have any available units?
3201 Bridgewick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3201 Bridgewick Road have?
Some of 3201 Bridgewick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Bridgewick Road currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Bridgewick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Bridgewick Road pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Bridgewick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3201 Bridgewick Road offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Bridgewick Road offers parking.
Does 3201 Bridgewick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Bridgewick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Bridgewick Road have a pool?
Yes, 3201 Bridgewick Road has a pool.
Does 3201 Bridgewick Road have accessible units?
No, 3201 Bridgewick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Bridgewick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Bridgewick Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Bridgewick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Bridgewick Road does not have units with air conditioning.

