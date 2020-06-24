3201 Bridgewick Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room

Beautiful home in the popular Millbridge community! Fantastic lot with privacy! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, 10ft ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless appliances and more. Large Bedrooms with tray-ceiling in the master, spacious bonus room. Private backyard and beautiful park-view from the deck. Resort style award winning amenities, including community club house with café, movie theater and game area, pools, airnasium, fitness center, playground & walking trails. Showings by appointment only