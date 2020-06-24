All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 3030 Oakmere Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
3030 Oakmere Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:57 PM

3030 Oakmere Road

3030 Oakmere Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3030 Oakmere Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
Showings Only!!! Simply Stunning two story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Downstairs features an open floor-plan with beautiful wood laminate flooring, fireplace, and fully appointed kitchen. The kitchen has luxurious granite counter tops with a built-in breakfast nook, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, and additional pantry space. Master boasts huge walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub and a separate custom tiled shower. Community amenities provide fun for the whole family, without ever leaving the comfort of your own neighborhood. Amenities include basketball court, clubhouse, community center with cafe' and meeting spaces, fitness center, playground, kid's splash park with giant water slide and lazy river, swimming pool, and outdoor trail. What are you waiting for? Application Fee $60 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Oakmere Road have any available units?
3030 Oakmere Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3030 Oakmere Road have?
Some of 3030 Oakmere Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Oakmere Road currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Oakmere Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Oakmere Road pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Oakmere Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3030 Oakmere Road offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Oakmere Road offers parking.
Does 3030 Oakmere Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Oakmere Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Oakmere Road have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Oakmere Road has a pool.
Does 3030 Oakmere Road have accessible units?
No, 3030 Oakmere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Oakmere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Oakmere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Oakmere Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3030 Oakmere Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 1 BedroomsWaxhaw 2 Bedrooms
Waxhaw 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaxhaw Accessible Apartments
Waxhaw Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University