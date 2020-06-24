3030 Oakmere Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool garage

Showings Only!!! Simply Stunning two story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Downstairs features an open floor-plan with beautiful wood laminate flooring, fireplace, and fully appointed kitchen. The kitchen has luxurious granite counter tops with a built-in breakfast nook, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, and additional pantry space. Master boasts huge walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub and a separate custom tiled shower. Community amenities provide fun for the whole family, without ever leaving the comfort of your own neighborhood. Amenities include basketball court, clubhouse, community center with cafe' and meeting spaces, fitness center, playground, kid's splash park with giant water slide and lazy river, swimming pool, and outdoor trail. What are you waiting for? Application Fee $60 per person