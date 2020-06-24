All apartments in Waxhaw
Waxhaw, NC
3013 Sewee Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3013 Sewee Lane

3013 Sewee Ln · No Longer Available
Waxhaw
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Move-in Specials
2 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Location

3013 Sewee Ln, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
FENCED YARD! AMAZING SCHOOLS! Highly desirable Lawson subdivision. Fantastic FENCED HOME has 5 BR + LOFT, 4.5 bath home has approx. 3500 s.f. of living space and has MAIN LEVEL GUEST SUITE W/ PRIVATE BATHROOM, great for in-laws! Boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Upstairs is a large loft and a spacious master bedroom with upgraded granite/tile bathroom. Three additional BRs are on 2nd level, one with a PRIVATE bath, and the other two with shared bath. Back patio overlooks a fenced yard. Community amenities include pools, playground, tennis courts, fitness center, walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Sewee Lane have any available units?
3013 Sewee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3013 Sewee Lane have?
Some of 3013 Sewee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Sewee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Sewee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Sewee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Sewee Lane offers parking.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3013 Sewee Lane has a pool.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have accessible units?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Sewee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Sewee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Sewee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
