3013 Sewee Lane

FENCED YARD! AMAZING SCHOOLS! Highly desirable Lawson subdivision. Fantastic FENCED HOME has 5 BR + LOFT, 4.5 bath home has approx. 3500 s.f. of living space and has MAIN LEVEL GUEST SUITE W/ PRIVATE BATHROOM, great for in-laws! Boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Upstairs is a large loft and a spacious master bedroom with upgraded granite/tile bathroom. Three additional BRs are on 2nd level, one with a PRIVATE bath, and the other two with shared bath. Back patio overlooks a fenced yard. Community amenities include pools, playground, tennis courts, fitness center, walking trails.