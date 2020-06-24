All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 3005 Connells Point Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
3005 Connells Point Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

3005 Connells Point Avenue

3005 Connells Point Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3005 Connells Point Avenue, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Awesome location! Walk to shopping. Over 3,300 sq. ft., 5 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths & Bonus Room! Swim Community. Fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & guest suite w/full bath on the main! Swim community & Cutbertson Schools. HURRY! EASY TO SHOW !!!!! LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!!Tenant Occupied LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Combination. Showing Service. Available April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have any available units?
3005 Connells Point Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have?
Some of 3005 Connells Point Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Connells Point Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Connells Point Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Connells Point Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Connells Point Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Connells Point Avenue offers parking.
Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Connells Point Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Connells Point Avenue has a pool.
Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3005 Connells Point Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Connells Point Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Connells Point Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Connells Point Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University