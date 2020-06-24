3005 Connells Point Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool guest suite

Awesome location! Walk to shopping. Over 3,300 sq. ft., 5 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths & Bonus Room! Swim Community. Fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & guest suite w/full bath on the main! Swim community & Cutbertson Schools. HURRY! EASY TO SHOW !!!!! LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!!Tenant Occupied LANDLORD IS RELATED TO LISTING AGENT. INFO DEEMED RELIABLE. AGENT AND TENANTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFO. NON-SMOKING HOUSE !!!!!!!! Combination. Showing Service. Available April 1, 2020.