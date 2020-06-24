Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2043 Dunsmore Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2043 Dunsmore Lane
2043 Dunsmore Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2043 Dunsmore Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, garden tub, move in ready, home priced to move.
Directions: I-485, South Providence, R-Waxhaw Pkwy, L-Harrison Park, R-Dunsmore
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3311382)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have any available units?
2043 Dunsmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxhaw, NC
.
What amenities does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have?
Some of 2043 Dunsmore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2043 Dunsmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Dunsmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Dunsmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Dunsmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxhaw
.
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Dunsmore Lane offers parking.
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 Dunsmore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have a pool?
No, 2043 Dunsmore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2043 Dunsmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Dunsmore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Dunsmore Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2043 Dunsmore Lane has units with air conditioning.
