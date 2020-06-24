All apartments in Waxhaw
2043 Dunsmore Lane

2043 Dunsmore Lane
Location

2043 Dunsmore Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, garden tub, move in ready, home priced to move.

Directions: I-485, South Providence, R-Waxhaw Pkwy, L-Harrison Park, R-Dunsmore

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3311382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

