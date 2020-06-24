Amenities

2013 White Cedar Lane - CB - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath freshly painted home is definitely a MUST SEE! Kitchen features all NEW appliances. NEW flooring throughout home. The open floor plan leads into main living room with cozy fireplace. Double doors open into spacious master bedroom with attached master bath that includes garden tub, separate shower, and over-sized double vanity! Master also has seating nook perfect for quiet private additional seating OR home office. HUGE, private backyard, great for entertaining! 2-car garage. ***Pets Conditional***



Turn right onto Scott Futrell Dr. Turn left onto Ashley Rd. Turn left onto Freedom Dr/NC-27. Merge onto I-85 N toward Concord. Take the NC-16/Brookshire Blvd exit, EXIT 36, toward Downtown/US-74 E. Keep left to take the ramp toward Newton. Turn slight left onto Brookshire Blvd/NC-16 Turn right onto N Hoskins Rd.Turn left onto Chesapeake Dr. Turn left onto Auten Rd. Take the 1st right onto Swearngan Rd. Take the 1st left onto Swearngan Ridge Ct.Take the 2nd left onto Peach Bud Ln. Turn right onto Crandon Dr. Turn left onto Rockwood Rd.



