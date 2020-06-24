All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 2013 White Cedar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2013 White Cedar Lane
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

2013 White Cedar Lane

2013 White Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2013 White Cedar Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2013 White Cedar Lane - CB - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath freshly painted home is definitely a MUST SEE! Kitchen features all NEW appliances. NEW flooring throughout home. The open floor plan leads into main living room with cozy fireplace. Double doors open into spacious master bedroom with attached master bath that includes garden tub, separate shower, and over-sized double vanity! Master also has seating nook perfect for quiet private additional seating OR home office. HUGE, private backyard, great for entertaining! 2-car garage. ***Pets Conditional***

Turn right onto Scott Futrell Dr. Turn left onto Ashley Rd. Turn left onto Freedom Dr/NC-27. Merge onto I-85 N toward Concord. Take the NC-16/Brookshire Blvd exit, EXIT 36, toward Downtown/US-74 E. Keep left to take the ramp toward Newton. Turn slight left onto Brookshire Blvd/NC-16 Turn right onto N Hoskins Rd.Turn left onto Chesapeake Dr. Turn left onto Auten Rd. Take the 1st right onto Swearngan Rd. Take the 1st left onto Swearngan Ridge Ct.Take the 2nd left onto Peach Bud Ln. Turn right onto Crandon Dr. Turn left onto Rockwood Rd.

(RLNE4674424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 White Cedar Lane have any available units?
2013 White Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2013 White Cedar Lane have?
Some of 2013 White Cedar Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 White Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 White Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 White Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 White Cedar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2013 White Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 White Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 2013 White Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 White Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 White Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 White Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 White Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 White Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 White Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 White Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 White Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 White Cedar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University