Waxhaw, NC
2011 Chadwell Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:17 AM

2011 Chadwell Court

2011 Chadwell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Chadwell Court, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available is this charming 3 bedroom, 2-bath home with fenced yard in a great Waxhaw location! This home is about 1232 sq ft and is located near downtown Waxhaw. This home has hardwood style laminate floors throughout and the bedrooms have brand new carpet! The living area has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has a lot of natural light and is open to the living room. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms are a good size with ample closet space and share a full bathroom with tub. Full size washer/dryer connections. The back yard is fenced in and also has a large storage shed. This is a nice and affordable home in a convenient location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. A pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Available for move in around April 25th at only $1195 per month. Call or email now to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Chadwell Court have any available units?
2011 Chadwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 2011 Chadwell Court have?
Some of 2011 Chadwell Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Chadwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Chadwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Chadwell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Chadwell Court is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Chadwell Court offer parking?
No, 2011 Chadwell Court does not offer parking.
Does 2011 Chadwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Chadwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Chadwell Court have a pool?
No, 2011 Chadwell Court does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Chadwell Court have accessible units?
No, 2011 Chadwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Chadwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Chadwell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Chadwell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Chadwell Court does not have units with air conditioning.

