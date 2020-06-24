2011 Chadwell Court

Amenities

Now available is this charming 3 bedroom, 2-bath home with fenced yard in a great Waxhaw location! This home is about 1232 sq ft and is located near downtown Waxhaw. This home has hardwood style laminate floors throughout and the bedrooms have brand new carpet! The living area has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has a lot of natural light and is open to the living room. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom is large and has a walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms are a good size with ample closet space and share a full bathroom with tub. Full size washer/dryer connections. The back yard is fenced in and also has a large storage shed. This is a nice and affordable home in a convenient location and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. A pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Available for move in around April 25th at only $1195 per month. Call or email now to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.