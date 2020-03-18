2002 Fallondale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home in amenity filled MillBridge! This amazing community features a community house with planned activities, a huge pool pavilion (with lazy river), pocket parks, walking trails and so much more all seconds to downtown Waxhaw. This stunning home is well appointed with hardwood floors on the main, dining room that leads to the cook's kitchen that overlooks the oversized den! The extra bedroom down is a great feature for guests or a home office! The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, plus a loft and an oversized master bedroom with an en-suite bath. All of this and more are featured in this home! Enjoy relaxing in the large back yard and all that the MillBridge community offers! Check out the schools and take a look today! Please take a look at the virtual tour!