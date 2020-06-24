All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1428 Ridgehaven Road

1428 Ridgehaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Ridgehaven Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Millbridge subdivision: This wonderfully upgraded home has 3300+ s.f. of living space and offers 4 BR + LOFT, and 3.5 baths! Main level has a study, dining room, great room and incredible kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including gas stove and wall ovens. Beautiful wood floors and wrought iron staircase! Incredible covered rear patio is great for entertaining in the fenced yard. Upstairs is a loft/den area, a very large master bedroom and upgraded bath. Three secondary bedrooms, one with its own full bathroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have any available units?
1428 Ridgehaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have?
Some of 1428 Ridgehaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Ridgehaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Ridgehaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Ridgehaven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Ridgehaven Road is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road offer parking?
No, 1428 Ridgehaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Ridgehaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have a pool?
No, 1428 Ridgehaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have accessible units?
No, 1428 Ridgehaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Ridgehaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Ridgehaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Ridgehaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
