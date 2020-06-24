1428 Ridgehaven Road

Amenities

Millbridge subdivision: This wonderfully upgraded home has 3300+ s.f. of living space and offers 4 BR + LOFT, and 3.5 baths! Main level has a study, dining room, great room and incredible kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including gas stove and wall ovens. Beautiful wood floors and wrought iron staircase! Incredible covered rear patio is great for entertaining in the fenced yard. Upstairs is a loft/den area, a very large master bedroom and upgraded bath. Three secondary bedrooms, one with its own full bathroom.



