1221 Screech Owl Road
1221 Screech Owl Road

1221 Screech Owl Road · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Screech Owl Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 6BD/5.5BA home in the Lawson community is a must see! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large island and stainless steel appliances featuring a gas cook top and double wall ovens. First floor guest room and full bath. Open living area with sunroom and gas fireplace in living room. Master suite with tray ceiling and private fireplace! Attached two car garage. Washer and dryer included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,825, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Screech Owl Road have any available units?
1221 Screech Owl Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1221 Screech Owl Road have?
Some of 1221 Screech Owl Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Screech Owl Road currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Screech Owl Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Screech Owl Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Screech Owl Road is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Screech Owl Road offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Screech Owl Road offers parking.
Does 1221 Screech Owl Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Screech Owl Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Screech Owl Road have a pool?
No, 1221 Screech Owl Road does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Screech Owl Road have accessible units?
No, 1221 Screech Owl Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Screech Owl Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Screech Owl Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Screech Owl Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Screech Owl Road does not have units with air conditioning.
