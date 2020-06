Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities guest suite

This gorgeous home wows at every turn - MillBridge - North Carolina Community of the year 2017! Forrest plan is open, with lots of natural light. Guest suite on main can also be used as den/office. Owners suite has luxury bath & large walk in closet. MillBridge has award winning resort style amenities and a full time Activity Director. Outdoor gas fireplace on beautiful patio, stainless appliances in kitchen.



(RLNE4695436)