Amenities

recently renovated gym pool basketball court clubhouse

Gorgeous home for rent in the sought after Millbridge community in Waxhaw. Built in 2018, almost brand new and updated finishes. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms over 2800+ square feet. Updated pictures coming soon.

Millbridge community voted best NC community by NC Home Builders Associates, includes large clubhouse, pool, basketball courts, walking trails, fitness center and much more.