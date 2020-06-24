All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

1016 Lydgate Dr

1016 Lydgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Lydgate Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
1016 Lydgate Dr Available 07/12/19 5BD/4.5 BA - Gorgeous Home in Waxhaw Millbridge Community for Rent - This beautiful and spacious 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath home features great architectural details and function spaces. Open floor plan with the Gourmet kitchen, huge granite island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor on the most of the main except the guestroom. Huge master bedroom with the sitting room, two staircases, rear staircases leads to the huge bonus room.
Amenities include clubhouse, pool, fitness center and playground for your enjoyment. For more detail about the community offerings, please visit https://millbridge-nc.com/amenities/com.

(RLNE4953652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Lydgate Dr have any available units?
1016 Lydgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1016 Lydgate Dr have?
Some of 1016 Lydgate Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Lydgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Lydgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Lydgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Lydgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1016 Lydgate Dr offer parking?
No, 1016 Lydgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Lydgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Lydgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Lydgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1016 Lydgate Dr has a pool.
Does 1016 Lydgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 1016 Lydgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Lydgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Lydgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Lydgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Lydgate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
