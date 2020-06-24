Amenities

1016 Lydgate Dr Available 07/12/19 5BD/4.5 BA - Gorgeous Home in Waxhaw Millbridge Community for Rent - This beautiful and spacious 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath home features great architectural details and function spaces. Open floor plan with the Gourmet kitchen, huge granite island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor on the most of the main except the guestroom. Huge master bedroom with the sitting room, two staircases, rear staircases leads to the huge bonus room.

Amenities include clubhouse, pool, fitness center and playground for your enjoyment. For more detail about the community offerings, please visit https://millbridge-nc.com/amenities/com.



