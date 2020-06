Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful, well maintained, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Swansboro. Master bedroom features a sitting area and trey ceilings. Walk into the master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Large back yard with deck offers plenty of room for kids and pets to run and play. Home is less than 20 miles from Camp Lejeune MCB or about 45 miles from Cherry Point Air Station. Pets are negotiable. TWO Max.