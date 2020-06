Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You''ll love living in this subdivision close to everything. Great city park across the road and the home is very well maintained on a nice corner lot. Home offers 3 bedrooms/2 bath and large one car garage. Minutes to downtown Swansboro and area beaches. Pets are negotiable and must be approved.