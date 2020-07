Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ON THE GOLF COURSE!! Beautiful Full Brick 2-story Home located in the "The Divide Golf Course Community!" Open floor plan. Kitchen updated with new kitchen appliance and granite countertops. Breakfast and Dining Room plus a huge Great Room. Master Suite on main floor with tray ceilings and outdoor access. The beautiful home sits right on the golf course, with beautiful views of the greens. This is a MUST SEE!