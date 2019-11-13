All apartments in Stallings
515 Park Meadows Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

515 Park Meadows Drive

515 Park Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

515 Park Meadows Dr, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new - almost never lived in Executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage located at back of complex. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Kitchen Island with lots of beautiful granite counter tops . Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Sweet master bedroom with nice bath and double shower heads. Extra storage closet on the main level. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Park Meadows Drive have any available units?
515 Park Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 515 Park Meadows Drive have?
Some of 515 Park Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Park Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Park Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Park Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Park Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 515 Park Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Park Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Park Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Park Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Park Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Park Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Park Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Park Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Park Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Park Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Park Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Park Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

