515 Park Meadows Drive

Brand new - almost never lived in Executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage located at back of complex. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Kitchen Island with lots of beautiful granite counter tops . Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Sweet master bedroom with nice bath and double shower heads. Extra storage closet on the main level. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
