Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
4103 Shannamara Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

4103 Shannamara Dr

4103 Shannamara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4103 Shannamara Drive, Stallings, NC 28104
Shannamara

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Matthews Rentals, 25+ homes available from $1800 - Property Id: 235776

- Many rental homes are available in this area that aren't found through other rental sites

- These homes are exclusive through the investment group I represent

- Monthly rents range from around $1800 up to around $3400 and are determined by the area or size of home

- Approval is based on your income

- Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times

- Credit less than 550? Ask about FREE credit repair

- Call or Text 704-507-6123 for a FREE list of the available homes

- Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist
- 25 years local real estate experience
- Highgarden Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235776
Property Id 235776

(RLNE5613739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Shannamara Dr have any available units?
4103 Shannamara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 4103 Shannamara Dr have?
Some of 4103 Shannamara Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 Shannamara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Shannamara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Shannamara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4103 Shannamara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4103 Shannamara Dr offer parking?
No, 4103 Shannamara Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4103 Shannamara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 Shannamara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Shannamara Dr have a pool?
No, 4103 Shannamara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4103 Shannamara Dr have accessible units?
No, 4103 Shannamara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Shannamara Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4103 Shannamara Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Shannamara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 Shannamara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
