Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
2004 Woodshorn Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2004 Woodshorn Dr

2004 Woodshorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Woodshorn Drive, Stallings, NC 28104
Callonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MATTHEWS HOME, AWESOME COMMUNITY, GORGEOUS KITCHEN - Property Id: 128653

Wonderful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom on main level, awesome community with amenities, huge front porch, tons of hardwood floors, formal living and dining or could be a huge office or entertainment room, gorgeous kitchen with tons of granite counters, lots of upgraded cabinets, eat at bar, desk area, breakfast area, big great room with fireplace perfect for entertaining, huge master suite on main level with hardwood floors and bay window, master bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet, door from master goes out to awesome screen porch that's perfect for enjoy morning coffees, dinners or just relaxing, screen porch overlooks back yards park like setting, tons of beautiful landscaping, irrigation, 2 car garage with sink and wired for extra fridge or freezer, heating and air new 2017, new roof 2019, Min 1yr rental, Min credit score 550, Stable employment, No evictions within the last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, 2 months rent for deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128653p
Property Id 128653

(RLNE5141429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have any available units?
2004 Woodshorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have?
Some of 2004 Woodshorn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Woodshorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Woodshorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Woodshorn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Woodshorn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Woodshorn Dr offers parking.
Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Woodshorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have a pool?
No, 2004 Woodshorn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2004 Woodshorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Woodshorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Woodshorn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Woodshorn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
