2004 Woodshorn Dr

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MATTHEWS HOME, AWESOME COMMUNITY, GORGEOUS KITCHEN - Property Id: 128653



Wonderful 4 bedroom home with master bedroom on main level, awesome community with amenities, huge front porch, tons of hardwood floors, formal living and dining or could be a huge office or entertainment room, gorgeous kitchen with tons of granite counters, lots of upgraded cabinets, eat at bar, desk area, breakfast area, big great room with fireplace perfect for entertaining, huge master suite on main level with hardwood floors and bay window, master bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet, door from master goes out to awesome screen porch that's perfect for enjoy morning coffees, dinners or just relaxing, screen porch overlooks back yards park like setting, tons of beautiful landscaping, irrigation, 2 car garage with sink and wired for extra fridge or freezer, heating and air new 2017, new roof 2019, Min 1yr rental, Min credit score 550, Stable employment, No evictions within the last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, 2 months rent for deposit

Property Id 128653



