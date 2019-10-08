All apartments in Stallings
Last updated October 8 2019

1615 Yellow Daisy Drive

1615 Yellow Daisy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Yellow Daisy Drive, Stallings, NC 28104
Fairhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Ranch Style Home In Fairhaven Community! - This4 Bedroom, 2 bath homeis located in a quiet neighborhood only minutes away from I-485. Features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances and granite countertops, spacious rooms and bathrooms. Private patio with a huge fenced yard that backs out to a dense tree line. Fairhaven features a fantastic amenity center which includes pool and playground. One small pet will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4374575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have any available units?
1615 Yellow Daisy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have?
Some of 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Yellow Daisy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive offer parking?
No, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive has a pool.
Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Yellow Daisy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
