1615 Yellow Daisy Drive

Beautiful Ranch Style Home In Fairhaven Community! - This4 Bedroom, 2 bath homeis located in a quiet neighborhood only minutes away from I-485. Features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel gas appliances and granite countertops, spacious rooms and bathrooms. Private patio with a huge fenced yard that backs out to a dense tree line. Fairhaven features a fantastic amenity center which includes pool and playground. One small pet will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4374575)