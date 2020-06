Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Upgraded laminate flooring throughout with tile in kitchen area. New HVAC system and insulation in the attic. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New bead board installed throughout. Yard recently graded, and Owner will provide aeration and seeding this Fall for the incoming tenant. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.