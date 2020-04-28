All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 1036 Mountain Laurel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
1036 Mountain Laurel Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

1036 Mountain Laurel Court

1036 Mountain Laurel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1036 Mountain Laurel Court, Stallings, NC 28104
Fairhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Freshly painted home with light neutral color in sought after Fairhaven neighborhood. Awesome amenities include huge pools, playground, and recreation areas. Luxury vinyl plank floors on the main level, open floor plan, spacious dining room, family room with beaming natural sunlight, large kitchen with lots cabinetry and designer tile backsplash. Master Suite with sitting area & walk-in closet, Master bath remodeled with new tile floors, dual sinks and brand new tiled shower with seamless glass doors. The secondary bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Loft area for home office, study or play area. Washer and dryer furnished. Fenced backyard with patio offers plenty of room to play, grill, & relax. Sidewalks throughout a peaceful neighborhood with top rated Union County Schools
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have any available units?
1036 Mountain Laurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have?
Some of 1036 Mountain Laurel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Mountain Laurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Mountain Laurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Mountain Laurel Court pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court offer parking?
No, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have a pool?
Yes, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court has a pool.
Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have accessible units?
No, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Mountain Laurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Mountain Laurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College