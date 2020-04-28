1036 Mountain Laurel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

Freshly painted home with light neutral color in sought after Fairhaven neighborhood. Awesome amenities include huge pools, playground, and recreation areas. Luxury vinyl plank floors on the main level, open floor plan, spacious dining room, family room with beaming natural sunlight, large kitchen with lots cabinetry and designer tile backsplash. Master Suite with sitting area & walk-in closet, Master bath remodeled with new tile floors, dual sinks and brand new tiled shower with seamless glass doors. The secondary bedrooms are large with spacious closets. Loft area for home office, study or play area. Washer and dryer furnished. Fenced backyard with patio offers plenty of room to play, grill, & relax. Sidewalks throughout a peaceful neighborhood with top rated Union County Schools

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.