Stallings, NC
1001 Gainsborough Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

1001 Gainsborough Dr

1001 Gainsborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Gainsborough Drive, Stallings, NC 28104
Chestnut Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charleston style home in very desireable Chestnut Oaks. 2 story beauty with double porches. 2 car detached garage. Flat Fenced back yard. Sweet Hardwoods on main, new carpet upstairs. Office with French Doors. Open kitchen leads into great room with fireplace and built-ins. Stunning Sunroom. Formal dining room, 3 bedrooms upstairs with loft area, laundry room and 2 full baths. Master suite with garden tub and big walk in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores. Great schools. Community pool, clubhouse & playground.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have any available units?
1001 Gainsborough Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have?
Some of 1001 Gainsborough Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Gainsborough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Gainsborough Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Gainsborough Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Gainsborough Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Gainsborough Dr offers parking.
Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Gainsborough Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Gainsborough Dr has a pool.
Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have accessible units?
No, 1001 Gainsborough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Gainsborough Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Gainsborough Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Gainsborough Dr has units with air conditioning.

