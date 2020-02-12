1001 Gainsborough Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Charleston style home in very desireable Chestnut Oaks. 2 story beauty with double porches. 2 car detached garage. Flat Fenced back yard. Sweet Hardwoods on main, new carpet upstairs. Office with French Doors. Open kitchen leads into great room with fireplace and built-ins. Stunning Sunroom. Formal dining room, 3 bedrooms upstairs with loft area, laundry room and 2 full baths. Master suite with garden tub and big walk in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores. Great schools. Community pool, clubhouse & playground.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.