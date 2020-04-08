1000 Millwright Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This 2 bedrooms + Office (or 3rd bedroom)/2.5 Bathroom townhome located in heart of Ballantyne. It has deck, laundry room and 1 car garage. 5 min to YMCA, Stonecrest Mall, and Blakeney Mall.



Features and Amenities:



- Hardwood floor for 1st and 2nd Floor

- 9' ceiling, crown molding, ceiling fan

- Fully applianced kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal

- Air conditioning and Gas heater for energy saving

- Professionally landscaped and maintained

- Cable and internet access available

- Ballantyne school district - Hawk Ridge Elementary , Community House middle, Ardrey Kell High.

- Recreation including community swimming pools

-