Stallings, NC
1000 Millwright Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:13 PM

1000 Millwright Lane

1000 Millwright Lane · (704) 327-8377
Location

1000 Millwright Lane, Stallings, NC 28104

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This 2 bedrooms + Office (or 3rd bedroom)/2.5 Bathroom townhome located in heart of Ballantyne. It has deck, laundry room and 1 car garage. 5 min to YMCA, Stonecrest Mall, and Blakeney Mall.

Features and Amenities:

- Hardwood floor for 1st and 2nd Floor
- 9' ceiling, crown molding, ceiling fan
- Fully applianced kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Air conditioning and Gas heater for energy saving
- Professionally landscaped and maintained
- Cable and internet access available
- Ballantyne school district - Hawk Ridge Elementary , Community House middle, Ardrey Kell High.
- Recreation including community swimming pools
-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Millwright Lane have any available units?
1000 Millwright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1000 Millwright Lane have?
Some of 1000 Millwright Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Millwright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Millwright Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Millwright Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Millwright Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 1000 Millwright Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Millwright Lane does offer parking.
Does 1000 Millwright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Millwright Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Millwright Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Millwright Lane has a pool.
Does 1000 Millwright Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Millwright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Millwright Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Millwright Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Millwright Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Millwright Lane has units with air conditioning.
