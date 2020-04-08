1000 Millwright Lane

Amenities
This 2 bedrooms + Office (or 3rd bedroom)/2.5 Bathroom townhome located in heart of Ballantyne. It has deck, laundry room and 1 car garage. 5 min to YMCA, Stonecrest Mall, and Blakeney Mall.
Features and Amenities:
- Hardwood floor for 1st and 2nd Floor
- 9' ceiling, crown molding, ceiling fan
- Fully applianced kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Air conditioning and Gas heater for energy saving
- Professionally landscaped and maintained
- Cable and internet access available
- Ballantyne school district - Hawk Ridge Elementary , Community House middle, Ardrey Kell High.
- Recreation including community swimming pools
