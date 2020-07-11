/
40 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC with washer-dryer
Pine Forest
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Pine Forest
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$785
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1236 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Terry Sanford
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
Westover
425 Jamestown Avenue
425 Jamestown Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
425 Jamestown Avenue Available 08/01/20 425 Jamestown - Gorgeous, well maintained, newer home in established subdivision and just minutes' drive to Fort Bragg through the Yadkin gate.
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1850 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd.
33 Shallow Ford Street
33 Shallow Ford Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
2212 sqft
Available mid-July this ranch style floor plan in the Gate at Lexington Plantation features over 2200 square feet with lots of upgraded items such as hardwood flooring, tile accents in the bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances.
372-5 Bubblecreek Court
372 Bubble Creek Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
372-5 Bubblecreek-Call Margeret 910-527-5345 - End unit with hardwood flooring in family room, foyer & dining room. Washer & Dryer included. . No yard work. Just come home & relax.
301 Sinclair Street
301 Sinclair Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Great Fayetteville Home in Cumberland County. Great Room with tile flooring and Gas Log fireplace. Updated kitchen with all Black Appliances and smooth top oven. Dining Room with Tile floors. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Lake
Seventy-First
Chason Ridge
600 Scotia Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,023
1325 sqft
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fayetteville, NC Designed with your busy lifestyle in mind, Chason Ridge is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Westover
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$819
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1277 sqft
Great location close to Fayetteville business district. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities like air conditioning, extra storage, and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, car wash area, and dog park.
Westover
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1356 sqft
If you are seeking style, affordability and quality in an apartment home, then Morganton Place Apartments is for you.
Westover
Village at Cliffdale
567 Cutchen Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1306 sqft
At the Village at Cliffdale Apartments, our apartment homes, exquisite amenities and convenient location are offered at excellent prices.
Seventy-First
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Downtown Fayetteville
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Seventy-First
Wayside
6408 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$710
1050 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at Wayside Apartments in Raeford, NC where you will find our spacious 2 bedroom duplex-style homes that melt effortlessly into the beautiful surrounding landscape.
Seventy-First
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1369 sqft
Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles
Seventy-First
775 C.l. Tart Circle
775 Cl Tart Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
835 sqft
Cliff Creek Apartments feature well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment home has its own stylish and smart appliances along with all the modern conveniences.
Westover
220 HAVERHILL DRIVE
220 Haverhill Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
DEVONWOOD - 220 HAVERHILL-DEVONWOOD-2100/2200 SQ,FT.3 BR, 2.
Douglas Byrd
1202 Brickyard Drive
1202 Brickyard Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1847 sqft
Beautiful, contemporary 3 bdrm 2.5 bth house. Open floor plan with Great Room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings and mstr bth.
