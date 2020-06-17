3323 Balero Ct

Amenities
3 bdrm 2 bth home located in Spring Lake. Large covered front porch, eat in kitchen area, WIC in mstr. Large fenced rear yard and 1 car garage. No pets permitted. TEXT HPM1327 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/