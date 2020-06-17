All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3323 Balero Ct

3323 Balero Court · (910) 867-0551
Location

3323 Balero Court, Spring Lake, NC 28390
Pine Forest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$870

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bdrm 2 bth home located in Spring Lake. Large covered front porch, eat in kitchen area, WIC in mstr. Large fenced rear yard and 1 car garage. No pets permitted. TEXT HPM1327 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

This rental includes an AssetProtect Policy setup by Landlord for Tenant that provides for accidental damage and $10,000 in personal contents coverage, no other third-party renters
insurance required from Tenant. For more information visit: http://www.fayettevillehomesforrent.com/assetprotect-plan-for-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Balero Ct have any available units?
3323 Balero Ct has a unit available for $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3323 Balero Ct have?
Some of 3323 Balero Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Balero Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Balero Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Balero Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Balero Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 3323 Balero Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Balero Ct offers parking.
Does 3323 Balero Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Balero Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Balero Ct have a pool?
No, 3323 Balero Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Balero Ct have accessible units?
No, 3323 Balero Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Balero Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Balero Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Balero Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3323 Balero Ct has units with air conditioning.
