All apartments in Shelby
Find more places like 706 E MARION ST 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby, NC
/
706 E MARION ST 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

706 E MARION ST 2

706 East Marion Street · (704) 993-8319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

706 East Marion Street, Shelby, NC 28150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 MARION STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 283411

MARION STREET APARTMENTS - TOTALLY REFURBISHED BUILDING AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SHELBY - 2BR 1 BA Apartment is approximately 1000 sq ft and comes with your own private screened in porch and a covered carport parking space. The interior has been completely refurbished with hardwood floors, fully tiled bath, French stone tile kitchen floor, granite counter tops, build-in closets, new stainless steel appliances, new windows and gas fireplaces in living room area. All units have their own heat and a/c unit. Water included. On site free laundry Dogs permitted with breed restrictions applied. One time non-refundable pet fee $100.00 and 10.00 per month per pet additional. Two pet maximum per apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283411
Property Id 283411

(RLNE5791138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 E MARION ST 2 have any available units?
706 E MARION ST 2 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 E MARION ST 2 have?
Some of 706 E MARION ST 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 E MARION ST 2 currently offering any rent specials?
706 E MARION ST 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 E MARION ST 2 pet-friendly?
No, 706 E MARION ST 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby.
Does 706 E MARION ST 2 offer parking?
Yes, 706 E MARION ST 2 does offer parking.
Does 706 E MARION ST 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 E MARION ST 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 E MARION ST 2 have a pool?
No, 706 E MARION ST 2 does not have a pool.
Does 706 E MARION ST 2 have accessible units?
No, 706 E MARION ST 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 E MARION ST 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 E MARION ST 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 E MARION ST 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 E MARION ST 2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 706 E MARION ST 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Taylors, SCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity