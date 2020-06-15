706 E MARION ST 2

Amenities

MARION STREET APARTMENTS



MARION STREET APARTMENTS - TOTALLY REFURBISHED BUILDING AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SHELBY - 2BR 1 BA Apartment is approximately 1000 sq ft and comes with your own private screened in porch and a covered carport parking space. The interior has been completely refurbished with hardwood floors, fully tiled bath, French stone tile kitchen floor, granite counter tops, build-in closets, new stainless steel appliances, new windows and gas fireplaces in living room area. All units have their own heat and a/c unit. Water included. On site free laundry Dogs permitted with breed restrictions applied. One time non-refundable pet fee $100.00 and 10.00 per month per pet additional. Two pet maximum per apartment

