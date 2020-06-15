Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

3206 Green Valley Drive - Property Id: 207910



Beautifully Fully Furnished Brick Ranch. Designer Furnished with Antique and traditional style furniture and beautiful art, books, rugs and pottery, just like home. Renovated; ceramic tile baths, and tile kitchen counter tops and flooring. Hardwood floors and oriental rugs make a lovely path throughout this brightly lit and sunny windowed home. Rural but just outside business district and shopping. Gorgeous golf courses, antique shops and pottery artist abound. Minutes from Pinehurst, RTP, Regional airport, Raleigh-Durham, Chapel Hill and Duke Hospitals, 4 acre lot for walking or viewing. Walking paths, quite, peaceful setting to view nature at its best. Deck. Carport plus extra parking. Ideal for corporate executive stay; teachers, medical personnel, research persons, sport and tournament attendants, artists, rehab participants or people who just like a clean quiet place to live or study while away from their home. Short or long rental stays welcome.

No Pets Allowed



