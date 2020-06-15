All apartments in Sanford
3206 Green Valley Drive

3206 Green Valley Drive · (919) 633-2426
Location

3206 Green Valley Drive, Sanford, NC 27330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 3

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Available 07/03/20 3206 Green Valley Drive - Property Id: 207910

Beautifully Fully Furnished Brick Ranch. Designer Furnished with Antique and traditional style furniture and beautiful art, books, rugs and pottery, just like home. Renovated; ceramic tile baths, and tile kitchen counter tops and flooring. Hardwood floors and oriental rugs make a lovely path throughout this brightly lit and sunny windowed home. Rural but just outside business district and shopping. Gorgeous golf courses, antique shops and pottery artist abound. Minutes from Pinehurst, RTP, Regional airport, Raleigh-Durham, Chapel Hill and Duke Hospitals, 4 acre lot for walking or viewing. Walking paths, quite, peaceful setting to view nature at its best. Deck. Carport plus extra parking. Ideal for corporate executive stay; teachers, medical personnel, research persons, sport and tournament attendants, artists, rehab participants or people who just like a clean quiet place to live or study while away from their home. Short or long rental stays welcome.
Property Id 207910

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
3206 Green Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3206 Green Valley Drive have?
Some of 3206 Green Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Green Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Green Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 3206 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Green Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 3206 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Green Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3206 Green Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3206 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Green Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Green Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Green Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
