Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

533 Heatherton Ln

533 Heatherton Lane · (336) 443-0199 ext. 63
Location

533 Heatherton Lane, Rural Hall, NC 27045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 Heatherton Ln · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch in Rural Hall! - Appointments by email only.

Recently upgraded 3 bedroom ranch house near center Rural Hall. East access to 52 for a quick shot into Winston-Salem.

Property has new flooring, new paint, new appliances, ceiling fans, central A/C, decent yard space, and more!

650+ credit requirement
Pets allowed with approval and deposit.
24+ hour notice required for showings

Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email Jennifer@acorn-oak.com!

(RLNE5788326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Heatherton Ln have any available units?
533 Heatherton Ln has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 Heatherton Ln have?
Some of 533 Heatherton Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Heatherton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
533 Heatherton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Heatherton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Heatherton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 533 Heatherton Ln offer parking?
No, 533 Heatherton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 533 Heatherton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Heatherton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Heatherton Ln have a pool?
No, 533 Heatherton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 533 Heatherton Ln have accessible units?
No, 533 Heatherton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Heatherton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Heatherton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Heatherton Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 533 Heatherton Ln has units with air conditioning.
