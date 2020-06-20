533 Heatherton Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch in Rural Hall! - Appointments by email only.



Recently upgraded 3 bedroom ranch house near center Rural Hall. East access to 52 for a quick shot into Winston-Salem.



Property has new flooring, new paint, new appliances, ceiling fans, central A/C, decent yard space, and more!



650+ credit requirement

Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

24+ hour notice required for showings



Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email Jennifer@acorn-oak.com!



