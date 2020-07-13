/
pet friendly apartments
60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$801
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
Results within 1 mile of Rural Hall
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1404 Aurora Glen Dr
1404 Aurora Glen Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1404 Aurora Glen Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard In Rural Hall/Chandler Pointe - Showings begin July 27th. Beautiful newer build 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Last updated July 13 at 07:47am
18 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
9 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$664
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
12 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lochhurst
3410 Willow Wind Dr.
3410 Willow Wind Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2664 sqft
3410 Willow Wind Dr. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Pfafftown Neighborhood - Beautiful traditional home in popular Lochurst neighborhood. All hardwoods on main floor. Theater room in basement. Walking distance to neighborhood pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
1461 Brookwood Dr
1461 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage and sunroom on large lot near Wake Forest University. NO SMOKERS. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4621 Oak Park Drive
4621 Oak Park Drive, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1953 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Forest
4008 Avera Ave
4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1495 sqft
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4656 Walcott St.
4656 Walcott Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1125 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout! - Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer - Bright kitchen - Tons of natural sunlight - Great front
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cherryview
152 Blaze St
152 Blaze Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
925 sqft
Cozy Brick House with Spacious Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, cozy home ready for move in today. Wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Homely kitchen will appliances included, such as range and refrigerator.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1701 Thornwood Lane
1701 Thornwood Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2538 sqft
Now Available!!! This home offers so much, that you must see it! The long driveway leads you up to a unique home. When you walk through the front door, you are greeted with high ceilings with exposed beams in the living room with a fireplace.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
3408 Wide Country Road
3408 Wide Country Road, Tobaccoville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1444 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Newly acquired 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available! This home offers brand new flooring throughout, new black appliances, and a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
425 Cody Circle
425 Cody Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$945
1248 sqft
Comfortable living in North Point! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home coming available soon! Features include range and refrigerator Gas heat and electric AC Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply Our office
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Town and Country Estates
2621 Wyman Road
2621 Wyman Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great little ranch near Wake Forest - Nice ranch convenient to shopping and WF University. 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Freshly painted and new carpet and vinyl flooring. No cats, 1 small dog allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mineral Springs
150 Sycamore Circle
150 Sycamore Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute House-Nice Yard! - Move into this house now! Freshly painted, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with eat-in kitchen. Stove & refrigerator provided, W/D connections in kitchen. No smoking, one small pet may be considered with a non-refundable pet fee.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Woodberry Forest
231 Harmon Court
231 Harmon Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
One level living at its finest in this amazing contemporary home. This home sports vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, den, and master bedroom. Hardwoods in the living room and den, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
52 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.