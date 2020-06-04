All apartments in River Bend
213 Shoreline Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:10 AM

213 Shoreline Drive

213 Shoreline Drive · (252) 637-5600
Location

213 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC 28562
River Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2634 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, family room, Carolina room, and office. New roof, new electrical wiring, new plumbing, new well water pump and new water softener. New hardwood plank custom floors in the living room, family room, Carolina room, hallways, and office. The office could be used as a dining room if preferred. All rooms have been freshly painted. The large, country eat-in kitchen has a nice new island, new hardwood cabinetry, new counter top, and new stainless appliances. New toilets and vanities in the bathrooms. The yard has been beautifully landscaped. Detached garage. This home is not in a flood zone. Some pictures are displayed with virtual staging. Owner wants a two or three year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Shoreline Drive have any available units?
213 Shoreline Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Shoreline Drive have?
Some of 213 Shoreline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Shoreline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Shoreline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Shoreline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Shoreline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Bend.
Does 213 Shoreline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Shoreline Drive does offer parking.
Does 213 Shoreline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Shoreline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Shoreline Drive have a pool?
No, 213 Shoreline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 Shoreline Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Shoreline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Shoreline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Shoreline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Shoreline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Shoreline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
