213 Shoreline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, family room, Carolina room, and office. New roof, new electrical wiring, new plumbing, new well water pump and new water softener. New hardwood plank custom floors in the living room, family room, Carolina room, hallways, and office. The office could be used as a dining room if preferred. All rooms have been freshly painted. The large, country eat-in kitchen has a nice new island, new hardwood cabinetry, new counter top, and new stainless appliances. New toilets and vanities in the bathrooms. The yard has been beautifully landscaped. Detached garage. This home is not in a flood zone. Some pictures are displayed with virtual staging. Owner wants a two or three year lease.