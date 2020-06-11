147 Quarterdeck Townes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This newly renovated end unit townhome in River Bend is available NOW! Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 1400 sq ft of living space, a huge bonus room off kitchen and living room, laundry closet, master bedroom with bathroom, large rooms, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. Renovations include new appliances, vanities, HVAC, custom tile countertops, tile and laminate flooring and more. Pets on a case by case basis with $50/pet rent. Pest control & lawn care included. Great location outof the city but close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and the New Bern Airport. 25 miles to MCAS Cherry Point, 48 to Camp Lejeune and within an hour of area beaches Emerald Isle & Atlantic Beach. Utilities: Duke Progress Energy, Town of River Bend Water & Sewer Schools: Ben D Quinn Elementary School, HJ McDonald Middle School New Bern High School.