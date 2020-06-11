All apartments in River Bend
147 Quarterdeck Townes
147 Quarterdeck Townes

147 Quarterdeck Townhouses · (252) 617-1377
Location

147 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC 28562
River Bend

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This newly renovated end unit townhome in River Bend is available NOW! Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 1400 sq ft of living space, a huge bonus room off kitchen and living room, laundry closet, master bedroom with bathroom, large rooms, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. Renovations include new appliances, vanities, HVAC, custom tile countertops, tile and laminate flooring and more. Pets on a case by case basis with $50/pet rent. Pest control & lawn care included. Great location outof the city but close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and the New Bern Airport. 25 miles to MCAS Cherry Point, 48 to Camp Lejeune and within an hour of area beaches Emerald Isle & Atlantic Beach. Utilities: Duke Progress Energy, Town of River Bend Water & Sewer Schools: Ben D Quinn Elementary School, HJ McDonald Middle School New Bern High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have any available units?
147 Quarterdeck Townes has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have?
Some of 147 Quarterdeck Townes's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Quarterdeck Townes currently offering any rent specials?
147 Quarterdeck Townes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Quarterdeck Townes pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Quarterdeck Townes is pet friendly.
Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes offer parking?
Yes, 147 Quarterdeck Townes does offer parking.
Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Quarterdeck Townes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have a pool?
No, 147 Quarterdeck Townes does not have a pool.
Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have accessible units?
No, 147 Quarterdeck Townes does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Quarterdeck Townes has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Quarterdeck Townes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 Quarterdeck Townes has units with air conditioning.
