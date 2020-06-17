105 Pembury Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely wonderful home in Maidstone! You'll love the open & split floor plan. This home features a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace & floating wall shelves. The open formal dining area has a box beam ceiling. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances; range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher; plenty of cabinets & a pantry. The master bedroom has an additional 10x5 room for an office or nursery. The master bath has a dual sink vanity, shower, deep soaking tub & 2 walk in closets. The laundry room is off the 2 car attached garage. The large backyard is privacy fenced, has a patio & great shed. Less than 16 miles to MCAS New River, A pet is negotiable, but NO CATS.