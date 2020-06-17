All apartments in Richlands
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

105 Pembury Way

105 Pembury Way · No Longer Available
Location

105 Pembury Way, Richlands, NC 28574

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely wonderful home in Maidstone! You'll love the open & split floor plan. This home features a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace & floating wall shelves. The open formal dining area has a box beam ceiling. The eat-in kitchen has stainless appliances; range, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher; plenty of cabinets & a pantry. The master bedroom has an additional 10x5 room for an office or nursery. The master bath has a dual sink vanity, shower, deep soaking tub & 2 walk in closets. The laundry room is off the 2 car attached garage. The large backyard is privacy fenced, has a patio & great shed. Less than 16 miles to MCAS New River, A pet is negotiable, but NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

