Amenities

patio / balcony parking ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Small town living! Adorable house to rent for just about the same price as a duplex. Nice sized yard. Shed in back yard. Big rooms. Large covered porch. Within walking distance to POPULAR RICHLANDS SCHOOLS, Library/Museum. Short commute to dining/shopping, military bases, and local beaches. This is a no pet property. Book your appointment NOW!