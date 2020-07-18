2623 Sherry Lane

Amenities

Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom. Attached single car carport with lots of extra parking. Huge fenced backyard with large patio area. Grab this one while you can! Schedule your appointment today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

