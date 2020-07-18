All apartments in Ranlo
2623 Sherry Lane

2623 Sherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom. Attached single car carport with lots of extra parking. Huge fenced backyard with large patio area. Grab this one while you can! Schedule your appointment today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Sherry Lane have any available units?
2623 Sherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 2623 Sherry Lane have?
Some of 2623 Sherry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Sherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Sherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Sherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Sherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranlo.
Does 2623 Sherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Sherry Lane offers parking.
Does 2623 Sherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Sherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Sherry Lane have a pool?
No, 2623 Sherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Sherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2623 Sherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Sherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Sherry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Sherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Sherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
