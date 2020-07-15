All apartments in Pumpkin Center
Pumpkin Center, NC
139 Windsor Court
139 Windsor Court

139 Windsor Court · No Longer Available
Location

139 Windsor Court, Pumpkin Center, NC 28546

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Jacksonville - This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is just what you have been looking for. Nice open floor plan with new luxury vinyl plank flooring that is easy to care for. The bedrooms are perfectly sized and this duplex has two full bathrooms. Large backyard that backs up to a wooded area. This property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, and is convenient to Lejeune, New River Air Station, and local shopping and restaurants.

***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. Sorry, this is a NO CATS property.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Windsor Court have any available units?
139 Windsor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pumpkin Center, NC.
Is 139 Windsor Court currently offering any rent specials?
139 Windsor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Windsor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Windsor Court is pet friendly.
Does 139 Windsor Court offer parking?
No, 139 Windsor Court does not offer parking.
Does 139 Windsor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Windsor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Windsor Court have a pool?
No, 139 Windsor Court does not have a pool.
Does 139 Windsor Court have accessible units?
No, 139 Windsor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Windsor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Windsor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Windsor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Windsor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
