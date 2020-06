Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Two story townhome located convenient to schools and Camp Lejeune. Each bedroom features it's own private bath plus a half bath downstairs. Conveniently located to Camp Lejeune main gate and elementary and middle school. Pets are negotiable with $150 per pet non-refundable fee. Square footage and acreage populated from Onslow County tax data.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet. No charge for service/companion animals or applicants with no pets.