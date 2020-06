Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The Garage has been converted to a very large bonus room. The Master bedroom has a sliding door that will lead you to a covered patio. There is master bath with both a tiled shower & large soaking tub to relax in. This home is just perfect. Schedule your showing today!