Fabulous townhouse in a new subdivision close to the back gate. The Spirit floor plan is perfect for convenience and comfort. You will love retreating upstairs to either bedroom. The full bathroom located upstairs for your privacy and the half bathroom on the 1st floor for the company you will be excited to have over to enjoy the patio out back. LVP flooring the entire 1st floor, including the 1/2 bath and kitchen. The laundry room is located on the 2nd floor, making laundry a chore you will nolonger mind doing. This is a must see!