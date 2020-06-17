1404 Lake Cole Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The front of the home has stairs and a ramp up to the entrance. When you enter there is laminate flooring in the living room with a ceiling fan. Off to the left of the living room is one bedroom, and off to the right is the kitchen with vinyl flooring. Kitchen has an energy efficient range, and a refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room, and a hallway leading to the other bedroom and a full bath. In the rear of the home is a bonus/mud room with a door leading into the open backyard.Pet restrictions apply.