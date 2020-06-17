All apartments in Piney Green
Find more places like 1404 Lake Cole Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piney Green, NC
/
1404 Lake Cole Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1404 Lake Cole Road

1404 Lake Cole Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Piney Green
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1404 Lake Cole Road, Piney Green, NC 28544

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The front of the home has stairs and a ramp up to the entrance. When you enter there is laminate flooring in the living room with a ceiling fan. Off to the left of the living room is one bedroom, and off to the right is the kitchen with vinyl flooring. Kitchen has an energy efficient range, and a refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room, and a hallway leading to the other bedroom and a full bath. In the rear of the home is a bonus/mud room with a door leading into the open backyard.Pet restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Lake Cole Road have any available units?
1404 Lake Cole Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
What amenities does 1404 Lake Cole Road have?
Some of 1404 Lake Cole Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Lake Cole Road currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Lake Cole Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Lake Cole Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Lake Cole Road is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Lake Cole Road offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Lake Cole Road does offer parking.
Does 1404 Lake Cole Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Lake Cole Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Lake Cole Road have a pool?
No, 1404 Lake Cole Road does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Lake Cole Road have accessible units?
No, 1404 Lake Cole Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Lake Cole Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Lake Cole Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Lake Cole Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Lake Cole Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Piney Green 1 BedroomsPiney Green 2 Bedrooms
Piney Green 3 BedroomsPiney Green Apartments with Garage
Piney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
Murraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College