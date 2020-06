Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very nice duplex in Hunter''s Creek subdivision only minutes from base. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an Enclosed porch on back and privacy fenced yard. Also an extra parking pad and covered porch. Come check out this beautiful home. Trash and lawn care is provided by the owner.