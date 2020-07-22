Apartment List
/
NC
/
pineville
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:53 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pineville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pineville
3036 graceland Circle
3036 Graceland Cir, Pineville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2142 sqft
This beautiful modern home built in 2018 may be a townhouse, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
23 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,081
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Seven Eagles
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
6782 Vlosi Drive
6782 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1358 sqft
Carmel Heights - Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Carmel Heights. Both bedrooms are large. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walkin closet. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886270)

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court
9230 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court Available 08/01/20 9230 N Vicksburg Park Court - Adorable fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome in Park Walk.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
$200 off August Rent!! - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9254 Kings Canyon Drive
9254 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Great 2 bed/ 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceiling, balcony, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom with lots of closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
11018 Running Ridge Road
11018 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
First floor, condominium located just off of Carmel & 51. Open living area, with access to private patio. See through bar into the kitchen and all kitchen appliances are included. Stackable size Washer/dryer included.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1398 sqft
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops,

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9105 Kings Canyon Dr
9105 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
South Charlotte Townhome with private backyard - Property Id: 245143 Property is close to South Park and Carolina place Mall with easy access to 485 as well. The property includes a fenced in back yard with total privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
28 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
23 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
30 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
Madison Park
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
30 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
25 Units Available
Foxcroft
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,095
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
20 Units Available
Montclaire South
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,223
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Foxcroft
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,060
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
33 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
25 Units Available
Beverly Woods
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Pineville, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pineville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Pineville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Pineville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Pineville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPineville Apartments with BalconiesPineville Apartments with Garages
Pineville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPineville Apartments with ParkingPineville Apartments with Pools
Pineville Apartments with Washer-DryersPineville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPineville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College