171 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with balcony

Pineville
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.

Pineville
12120 Stratfield Place Way
12120 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2007 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Pineville Elem.

Pineville
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.
Seven Eagles
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1200 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Seven Eagles
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.

Sterling
13132 Canterbury Castle Drive
13132 Canterbury Castle Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1694 sqft
Tenant occupied, showings & applications encouraged. Beautiful ranch home with an open floor plan. Covered patio overlooking wooded backyard. Kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless appliances.

Park Crossing
9222 Kings Canyon Drive
9222 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located in the quaint Park Walk neighborhood. It boasts beautiful wood floors throughout, upgraded black appliances, and a balcony perfect for entertaining.

McAlpine
6522 Point Comfort Lane
6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1298 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall.

1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

Hwy 51 - Park Road
10943 Park Road
10943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1261 sqft
Hard to find 3 Bedroom! End Unit in Great Location! Beautifully Updated! Fresh Neutral Paint, Laminate Wood Flooring on Main Level, Tile Back-splash in Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Enclosed Patio with Storage Room. All Appliances Included.

Seven Eagles
3106 Fieldpointe Lane
3106 Fieldpointe Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1487 sqft
3106 Fieldpointe Lane-CB - ***SHOWINGS ONLY** This beautiful 3 bed 2 bathroom home stands off Park Road with a spacious 1,487 square feet! You do not want to miss this!! The comfortable living room has a brick fireplace adjacent to the kitchen.

643 Rock Lake Glen
643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.

3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
3347 Norwich Road Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

826 Summerlake Drive
826 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Townhome Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Very Close to Local Shopping, Restaurants and I-77 (Charlotte), 3 Bedrooms & A Loft (All Upstairs), 2.

Park Crossing
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court
9230 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome in Park Walk.

Seven Eagles
9905 Chimney Corner Court
9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch.

McAlpine
11018 Running Ridge Road
11018 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
First floor, condominium located just off of Carmel & 51. Open living area, with access to private patio. See through bar into the kitchen and all kitchen appliances are included. Stackable size Washer/dryer included.

McAlpine
11115 Harrowfield Rd
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.

Sterling
1605 Ervin Lane
1605 Ervin Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Cozy living room. Separate Dinning area. Outside of the home has a beautiful front and rear patio. Backyard comes with a shed. Home conveniently located near shopping areas and Carolina Place Mall.

Sterling
9510 China Grove Church Road
9510 China Grove Church Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath home in Sterling Subdivision. Welcoming front porch, 2 good size bedrooms, Fridge and stove in unit, washer dryer connections, gas heat.

Park Crossing
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1398 sqft
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops,

Ballantyne West
13816 Dansington Court
13816 Dansington Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1212 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Olde Whitehall
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more

