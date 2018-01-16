9408 Willow Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Willow Ridge offers luxurious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with modern open floor plans, spacious living and dining areas, and newly renovated galley style kitchens. The bedrooms offer plenty of natural light, 2 inch faux wood blinds, and over sized closets. The apartments feature either en-suite or hallway bathroom access, single vanities, and tile-style flooring. Additional highlights include private patios, excellent storage space throughout, washer/dryer in units, and wood burning fireplaces in select units

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.