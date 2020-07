Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Jacksonville. This house sits on an acre of open land. Open living room with separate dining area. Galley style kitchen. Laundry room is next to kitchen. Master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms. Huge master bedroom, extra closet space and large master bathroom. Other bedrooms are both great sizes with extra closet space. 2nd bathroom in between the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Pets negotiable. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMATES PLEASE. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING LINK ON THE ONLINE APPLICATION.