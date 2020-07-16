605 Blue Diamond Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Room for Everything! This amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac of a great community in Jacksonville! Featuring over 2,800 HSF of living space to include a large bonus room, formal dining room, office, large family room, spacious kitchen plus a 2-car garage! The master suite has a large walk-in-closet and a roomy master bath with an upgraded premium height dual sink vanity and large garden tub! The chef in the family will love this amazing kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless appliances, and a beautiful island! This property has storage galore! You will love entertaining in this amazing backyard with fire pit, storage shed, privacy fence and more. There is almost an acre of land outside the back fence that you can use for riding four wheelers or just letting the kids play in the mostly cleared wooded area. The owner says bring your pets (with a limit of two total) and make yourself at home!