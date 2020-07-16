All apartments in Onslow County
Location

605 Blue Diamond Court, Onslow County, NC 28540

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Room for Everything! This amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac of a great community in Jacksonville! Featuring over 2,800 HSF of living space to include a large bonus room, formal dining room, office, large family room, spacious kitchen plus a 2-car garage! The master suite has a large walk-in-closet and a roomy master bath with an upgraded premium height dual sink vanity and large garden tub! The chef in the family will love this amazing kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless appliances, and a beautiful island! This property has storage galore! You will love entertaining in this amazing backyard with fire pit, storage shed, privacy fence and more. There is almost an acre of land outside the back fence that you can use for riding four wheelers or just letting the kids play in the mostly cleared wooded area. The owner says bring your pets (with a limit of two total) and make yourself at home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

