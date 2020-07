Amenities

Open four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath floor plan in the Southwest area. The downstairs of this home is very open with a formal dining room and a kitchen with a large breakfast bar that opens up into the living room. The upstairs hosts all four bedrooms. The master suite is complete with a double vanity, garden tub, and walk in shower. With a two car garage and a six-foot wooden privacy fence all this home is missing is you. Call or text for your appointment today!