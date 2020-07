Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

MOVE IN READY! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath house with a bonus room IN THE BONUS ROOM! Beautiful updated kitchen and wood floors through out living spaces. Dinning room opens up to an oversized covered deck, perfect for entertaining or drinking your morning coffee. 2 bedrooms and a master suite on the first floor. You won't want to miss this house!