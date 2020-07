Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fully equipped eat in kitchen, garage and driveway with extra parking pad. Super close to the Hwy 172 entrance to Camp Lejeune in Hubert. Also a short drive to Historic Swansboro and the white, sandy beaches of Emerald Isle!!